WHY IS THERE NO TOILET PAPER??

Having trouble finding toilet paper? You’re not the only one.

I was sure I was hearing exaggerations when I started hearing talk around the office that TOILET PAPER, of all things, was becoming something of a scarcity in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak. I thought, “Toilet paper? What does toilet paper have to do with anything?” And then I went to the grocery store, because I had to pick up a few things, and as it just so happened, I was also in earnest need of toilet paper.

So as I warily made my way to the paper products aisle at the far east end of my local Wegman’s, imagine my surprise when I saw that not only every toilet paper-designated shelf was marked with a “LIMIT TWO PER CUSTOMER” tag, but every. single. toilet. paper. bundle. was. GONE.

Check out this craziness:

If you thought it was bad here, it’s even worse in other countries. In Hong Kong last month, a gang pulled off a toilet paper heist by stealing 600 rolls. In Australia, police had to intervene when a hair-pulling fight between three women erupted over a bundle of the stuff. Newspapers even started printing out extra blank pages as a backup plan!! 😳

Again, I beg the question: Why toilet paper? How is stockpiling it going to protect us from contracting the coronavirus?

If you’re just as baffled as I am, baffle no more. Let’s take a good hard look at the actual ‘why’.

According to CNN Health, it can be broken down into 5 reasons:

  1. When people hear conflicting messages, they go to extremes.
  2. There’s a lack of clear direction from officials.
  3. Panic-buying leads to more panic-buying.
  4. People want to over-prepare.
  5. It gives us a sense of control.

The simple answer is this: Panic-buying. The stockpilers themselves aren’t even sure why they grabbed all the toilet paper they could to begin with. Then when word spread that toilet paper was running out, this caused other shoppers to race to get some before it ran out, and then we found ourselves in something of a snowball effect. So here we are.

But will toilet paper actually help though?? Sure, you’ll be good on toilet paper for the next 2 months or so, but will it help protect you from contracting coronavirus?

No.

Your best defense is simply washing your hands, and there has been no indication that any length quarantines will occur in the U.S.

In conclusion, to all of the toilet paper hoarders out there, you are neither helping the situation, yourself, or anyone else, and I am very upset with you right now because I had to resort to buying two single rolls of that cheap stuff that’s really thin that you only find in gas station bathrooms. So, grr.  Also this:

