Want to Help End Systemic Racism? Here’s How.

We’re in the middle of an historic fight to end systemic racism. Over the past couple weeks, protests have been spreading and growing to the point that now, thousands of people in all 50 states have been actively protesting in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

That includes right here in State College:

March stops at the municipal building as large crowd fills South Allen Street pic.twitter.com/68l5TBIyN2 — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) June 7, 2020

If you want to join the local protests yourself, follow the 3/20 Coalition Facebook Page, by clicking HERE for more information about upcoming local demonstrations.

But in this age of social media widespread information sharing, taking to the streets isn’t the only way you can help this important cause. In fact, there are lots of ways you can actively help make a difference.

Here are just a few of the many ways you can help right where you are, right now.

Help Fund BlackLivesMatter and Other Organizations:

Visit BlackLivesMatter.com and learn more about what they’re doing/organizing to demand justice and liberty for all. Click HERE to make a donation to fund their efforts. And/Or any of these other organizations.

Don’t know where to donate and feeling overwhelmed by all the information being given? Start Here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aLySlGfssY — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 3, 2020

Bail Out Protesters:

You can help bail out protesters by state by donating to the National Bail Fund Network. Click HERE

Contact Government Officials:

Keep. Applying. Pressure.

Send a message to Congress to protect black voters HERE

Tell Congress to protect Black-owned businesses HERE

Find out where to contact local representatives by clicking HERE, and urge them to support the movement.

and urge them to support the movement. Email the Minneapolis P.D.

The link in this post will automatically take you to a pre-written email. All you have to do is insert your name and click ‘send’. Even if your email bounces back, it still makes a difference.

Sign Online Petitions:

https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

https://www.change.org/p/andy-beshear-justice-for-breonna-taylor

https://www.standwithbre.com/#petition

https://www.runwithmaud.com

https://blacklivesmatter.com/defundthepolice/

Text “ JUSTICE ” to 668366

” to Text “ FLOYD ” to 55156

” to Text “ RESIST” to 50409

to Text “ ENOUGH” to 55156

to

And Click HERE for an even more complete list of donation/petition sites, representative contact information, and pre-written email templates to send to representatives.

Also remember to keep listening. Keep learning. The more we know about what we’re up against, the better we can fight it.

For things to change, things need to change. Let’s change them together.