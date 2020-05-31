LISTEN

Want to Help End Systemic Racism? Here’s How.

Want to Help End Systemic Racism? Here’s How.
No Response Permalink

Want to Help End Systemic Racism? Here’s How.

We’re in the middle of an historic fight to end systemic racism. Over the past couple weeks, protests have been spreading and growing to the point that now, thousands of people in all 50 states have been actively protesting in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

That includes right here in State College:

If you want to join the local protests yourself, follow the 3/20 Coalition Facebook Page, by clicking HERE for more information about upcoming local demonstrations.

But in this age of social media widespread information sharing, taking to the streets isn’t the only way you can help this important cause. In fact, there are lots of ways you can actively help make a difference.

Here are just a few of the many ways you can help right where you are, right now.

Help Fund BlackLivesMatter and Other Organizations:

Visit BlackLivesMatter.com and learn more about what they’re doing/organizing to demand justice and liberty for all. Click HERE to make a donation to fund their efforts. And/Or any of these other organizations.

Bail Out Protesters:

You can help bail out protesters by state by donating to the National Bail Fund Network. Click HERE

Contact Government Officials:

Keep. Applying. Pressure.

  • Send a message to Congress to protect black voters HERE
  • Tell Congress to protect Black-owned businesses HERE
  • Find out where to contact local representatives by clicking HERE, and urge them to support the movement.
  • Email the Minneapolis P.D.

The link in this post will automatically take you to a pre-written email. All you have to do is insert your name and click ‘send’. Even if your email bounces back, it still makes a difference.

Sign Online Petitions:

And Click HERE for an even more complete list of donation/petition sites, representative contact information, and pre-written email templates to send to representatives.

Also remember to keep listening. Keep learning. The more we know about what we’re up against, the better we can fight it.

For things to change, things need to change. Let’s change them together.

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT