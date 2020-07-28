Virtual Lollapalooza Festival! See List of Performances & Speakers!

Like so many other staple events this year, Lollapalooza is going virtual!

This year you’ll be able to join in the musical festivities at home for free. Big crowds, sweaty bodies, and porta-potties are so 2019 anyway, right? Ha.ha.hahh…..

The four-day event, happening July 30 – August 2, will be streaming online for free on the official Lollapalooza YouTube page. Lolla has also partnered up with Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote. So not only will we be able to see over 150 performances featuring both new and old sets from previous years, but the music will also be interlaced with important discussions related to topics and causes the festival has long supported.

The long list of performances include artists like Paul McCartney (78 years young and still rockin’), Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Portugal. The Man, and SHAED, while the panel of speakers include Michelle Obama, Common, LL Cool J, and more!

Each stream on each day will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Check out the huge line-up below (This isn’t even all of it!):