Unpopular Opinion: Frozen 2 Was a Weird and Disjointed Story [SPOILERS]

Like millions of people around the country in this crazy time we find ourselves in, I opted to stay home and have a self-quarantine. Lucky for many families and parents around the world, Disney+ came to rescue by releasing Frozen 2, three months earlier than originally planned, to bring some joy to homes for a collective stay-cation. Thanks, Dis!

So I decided to give Frozen 2 a watch for the first time since I didn’t get the chance to see it when it was out in theaters. Plus I didn’t want to watch it with a bunch of over-excited kids.

Before I get into my OPINION of this movie, fair warning, I have a lot of thoughts, so it may be long, and obviously, SPOILER ALERT!

So it starts off with Elsa hearing voices from some great beyond, and she doesn’t know what it means or where it’s coming from. She just knows that it’s calling her, it’s important, and it’s holding some important secrets about the past, and herself. All of this of course is accompanied by the song “Into The Unknown” (Into the unKNOOOOooOO0OWN), the epic musical counter-part to “Let It Go” from the first movie. Of course, Idina Menzel’s vocals are crazy, and this was a goosebump-inducing sequence. This was laying out the groundwork for what I was sure was going to be a very magical, mysterious journey.

It was magical. It was mysterious. It just didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

So apparently there’s this enchanted forest that shut everybody out with a spooky mist because Elsa and Anna’s grandfather was involved in some sort of war between the magic forest people and the royal guards of Arendelle. Turns out their grandfather was a bigoted tool that tricked the forest people by building a dam under the guise of it being a gift, but the dam was actually a means of control. And then granddaddy Frozen attacked the people while they were helpless and unarmed. Oh, Frozen, you! Flipping the ol’ switcher-oo on us with the good-turned-bad guy again!

And of course, Elsa and Anna found out ALL of this, because how? Conveniently enough, “water has memory”, and apparently it can re-enact events of the past through ice sculptures whenever Elsa tells it to, because she’s, like, magical. Again, convenient.

Meanwhile Elsa’s still hearing this voice. And she’s getting kind of ticked off by it.

But anyway, in a quest to find this voice, she and the rest of the gang (Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven), get through the mist that only Elsa could get them through, because again, she’s magical for some mysterious unknown reason. And then WHAM! Literally out of nowhere, there’s the forest people and the soldiers of Arendelle, and OH, hi diversity! There’s a black guy in this one! I like how Disney decided to throw him in there and pretend like there was black people in Frozen all along – they were just trapped in an enchanted forest. Okay. *wink wink*

So these people have been trapped in the forest for all of this time somehow and they’re still mad at each other because each of them thinks that their side of the team was unjustly attacked by the other all those years ago. But within a few minutes everyone calms down when Olaf tells a story. K.

Meanwhile, Elsa’s still hearing this voice. And the forest people teach her more about the ‘spirits’ of nature. Oh, I didn’t mention this new, weird piece of the puzzle? These four spirit nature elements or whatever are somehow supposed to tie everything together, and of course, they’re super important too. This is all getting very confusing, and by now I’m eager for them to piece this all together.

The forest people only trust these nature spirits, Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. But there’s also a FIFTH mystery spirit, the bridge between magic and humanity. Sounds a lot like Avatar: The Last Airbender to me. Every elemental spirit is represented by some sort of creature in the forest. There’s “Gale” the wind, a little fiery gecko thing that almost burned the forest down, the rock Giants that are angry for some reason, and a water horse that tries to drown Elsa before she tames it. So are all of these things the actual spirts, or what?? Are they gods of some sort??

And what the heck is up with this voice?! Well. Elsa and Anna, while on their continued quest to find it, they just HAPPEN to stumble upon the wrecked ship that killed their parents six years prior. And again, within minutes, they piece together where their parents were going and why. How? Elsa got the water to re-enact the past again, and it even showed the girls how their parents looked in their last moment of life. Dark. SO CONVENIENT THAT WATER HAS MEMORY, RIGHT? And here’s another piece of this crazy puzzle: Their parents were trying to get to this place called Ahtohallan to get answers about Elsa’s powers. But it was a dangerous journey, so they perished. So now this Ahtohallan place supposedly has all the answers? Fine. Anyway, Elsa finally manages to ditch Anna and Olaf to go to Ahtohallan because of course, she has to do this alone because IT’S TOO DANGEROUS FOR YOU, ANNA.

Then Elsa battles stormy ocean waves to get to Ahtohallan, but then there’s a water horse that at first tries to attack her, but then she tames it, and she rides the horse to Ahtohallan where the voice is coming from.

This is it. This is where we get the answers. Who is this voice? Who is Elsa? Why does she have these powers? Everything is about to make sense!

She goes into the cave and there’s basically nothing there. Except an ice theater that shows slideshows of Elsa’s life and mother on the walls. This is all very emotional for Elsa, as you can imagine. But she’s thrilled to discover that *gasp* SHE is the fifth element, and the voice was her all along?? Or was the voice her mother? Basically the whole gist of the discovery was that Elsa was the answer all along. Sigh. And then there’s more convenient ice re-enactments in the basement that show what really happened all those years ago when her grandfather betrayed the magic forest people. And her mother who was one of the magic forest people, saved her father when he was dying.

And of course, she emerged from all of this with a perfect blowout and a new dress. You know, the way you always look after riding a water horse across a stormy ocean in freezing weather. Self-metamorphosis always looks good on Elsa. She comes out with a new magic makeover every time.

And then it was Elsa’s turn to freeze to death. Before she freezes, she sends a screenshot of what she discovered to Anna, and now Anna understands perfectly that she has to break the dam to save everyone. What??

So the ENTIRE reason the magic mist of the forest trapped everyone inside was because of a stupid dam?? Why would it do that!! THAT was the big truth?? So then Anna gets the rock giants to break the dam, and then Elsa rides the water horse to Arendelle to stop the wave from destroying their kingdom. When she returns to Anna, she explains that “the spirits agreed” that the kingdom didn’t need to fall. ……Okay?

And then when all is better in the world, Elsa decides to give up her crown and live in the woods thus making Anna the queen of Arendelle, AND THEN THEY LIVE APART?!! Why is that necessary!!!!!!!! They’re supposed to stick together! I guess Elsa really doesn’t like being around Anna after all, since she tried to ditch her in the first movie too.

All of this being said, I’m not saying Frozen 2, was bad, per say. To its credit, the visuals were STUNNING, and it was cool to see how much better the details looked as opposed to the first movie. There were some funny parts too. I quite enjoyed Kristoff’s classic rock, Queen-like music video featuring the reindeer about his love for Anna. But the first Frozen was better. Musically better. Lyrically better. Plot-ally better.

I think this movie had the pieces to make a really great, better movie. But it just had too many pieces that made it difficult for me, a 25 year old adult, to understand what was going on. I just wonder if the little kids were as confused as I was.

What did you think of Frozen 2? Let us know!