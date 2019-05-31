Twix and Snickers Thought It’d Be a Cool Idea to Make a Candy-Flavored Milk

You know when you’re running your basic errands at the drugstore or supermarket, about to check out your items? And then you see that glistening row of your favorite delectible candy bars, lined up perfectly, beckoning to you make that last minute impulsive purchase to satisfy your sugar craving. One candy bar couldn’t hurt, right? It’s on sale for 50 cents. Treat yourself. You pick one up, and before you throw it on the counter you think to yourself: “Gee… I sure wish I could DRINK this.”

Happens all the time, right? Well worry no more because now you can basically drink your candy.

Snickers and Twix are now available in chocolate milk form https://t.co/QV91spWy8X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

Mars has just unleashed their new Snickers and Twix flavored milks at a suggested retail price of $2.49 each. The Snickers milk is described as “…a bold, nutty flavor balanced with the intense sweetness of gooey caramel, and rich chocolate,” and the Twix one as “…three harmonious flavors of smooth chocolate, rich caramel, and cookie to deliver a satisfying taste.”

You might be able to tell that I’m none too impressed with this creation that nobody asked for. But to give it its fair shake, these new milks are low-fat and contain 14 grams of protein. HOWEVER, they’re also 270 calories per bottle, have 52 grams of carbs and 48 grams of sugar. So to put that into perspective, a regular Snickers bar contains 20 grams of sugar, and a Twix bar contains 28 grams of sugar.

Don’t get me wrong – Snickers and Twix just happen to be my favorite candy bars, and I’m 100% sure these chocolatey milks taste delicious. But for sugar levels that high? Probably not a good idea to make drinking these a habit.

Will you be trying these? Have you already tried them? Let us know in the comments down below!