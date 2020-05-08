LISTEN

Tweets of the Week!

Dude-Bro Dad @thedadvocate01…My wife managed to open a jar of pickles herself and I am now nonessential.

Sam Morril @sammorril…Remember that campaign hugs not drugs? Now hugs are worse.

Dad Jokes @Dadsaysjokes…I was walking home last night and someone threw a jar of mayonnaise at me. I thought, “What the Helman!”

Mike Cannon @IamMikeCannon…Moving really makes you understand why so many books were burned throughout history.

Amanda Reckonwith @click4amanda…There are so many amazing health benefits in almonds that I’m willing to eat all the chocolate off to get it.

