The BEST Tweets of the Week

HeatherB @HeatherB_T…My new biotin vitamins have given me clearer skin, stronger nails, and also an amazing mustache.

Mark @TheCatWhisprer…One of my main goals as a parent is to provide my kid with enough amenities that she would never ask me to take her camping.

LaLaLyds @LaLa_Lyds…Sour cream and onion chips are a nice little treat. That is, until you’re forced to breath in your own hot air behind a facemask for hours on end.

Bart @bartandsoul…After this is over, I hope they have a gym at rehab.

An English Human @English_Channel…Why didn’t Viagra ever use the tagline “Playing Hard to Get?”

Dad Jokes @Dadsaysjokes…My new girlfriend told me I’m terrible in bed. I told her it’s unfair to make a judgement in less than a minute.

Just Bill @WilliamAder…The murder hornets were kind of a big let-down.