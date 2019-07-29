This 16-Year Old Pennsylvania Kid Just Won $3M Dollars Playing Fortnite

The next time you yell at your kid for playing too many video games, you may want to rethink it. They could be on to something big. Like millions-of-dollars big.

That’s exactly what just happened to 16-year old Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf from Pennsylvania at the first Fortnite World Cup on Sunday. Now you may be thinking, “A World Cup for video games?”

Yes.

Video gaming competitions have gotten to be huge ‘sporting’ events over the past decade or so. If a player is good enough on a global scale, they can compete for life-changing amounts of cash in gaming events held in stadiums and arenas filled with thousands of people.

In Giersdorf’s case, he beat out all other solo pro-players and took home a whopping $3 million (the largest amount of money ever awarded in an esports tournament) for winning first prize in the Fortnite World Cup at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. After winning, he said “Words can’t really explain it. I’m so happy,” Giersdorf said. “Everything I’ve done in the grind has all paid off and it’s just insane.”

Take at his winning moment and reaction below:

And here’s something to make you feel really old: the second place winner, Harrison “Psalm” Chang, was among the oldest players at age 24. He took home $1.8 million. He told CNN that it was “great representing the old dudes…Fortnite is a young man’s game though.”

Doing Pennsylvania proud! Congrats, Kyle!

(CNN)