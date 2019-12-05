The First Full Trailer for ‘Mulan’ is Here!

Mulan is bringing honor to us all in this first full-length trailer from Disney.

The live-action movie is adapted from the animated original Mulan, from 1998. It tells the story of a young girl who goes to war in place of her father while disguised as a man. In her brave efforts, she learns the true breadth of her strength and who she is inside.

Some things to note about this movie that will be different from the animated original: It seems like this one will be much more dramatic with less emphasis on comedy. In fact, we won’t be getting any of the fun sidekicks from the original, like Mu-shu, or the cricket. There’s also little to suggest that there will be a romantic interest at the heart of the story.

But what we can expect is a lot of action and focus on a strong female character! Check out the trailer below