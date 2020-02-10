The 92nd Academy Awards: Complete List of Winners + Highlights
The stars stepped out for Hollywood’s biggest night at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the glittering Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Was it an exciting stand out year that will be remembered 30 years from now? Probably not. But that’s okay. If you missed the ceremony last night, here are the highlights!
Highlights
It was definitely a “Parasite“ sweep. The international film directed by Bong Joon-Ho mopped up 4 major categories, including Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the most prestigious category at the tippy top of the list, Best Picture! One of the best moments of the night was Joon-Ho gazing with adoration at his well-deserved first statue.
Find someone who looks at you the way Bong Joon-Ho looks at his Oscar. #Oscar2020 #Oscars #ParasiteBestPicture pic.twitter.com/Qsdqgy8RQn
— Ship (@GetShipped) February 10, 2020
He would have been happy with just that one, so it came as tidal waves of shock and awe as he came up to the stage 3 more times! Here’s “Parasite” winning Best Picture, announced by the amazing-looking Jane Fonda (who’s 82 years old!?!??!) This moment is HISTORY since Parasite is the first international film in the Oscars’ 92 year history to win Best Picture. Amazing!
#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
The steepest competition for “Parasite” was perhaps the war drama “1917” and “Joker”, both of which didn’t walk away empty-handed. “Joker” won Best Original Score, and unsurprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor. His acceptance speech was a mixture of powerful, confusing, slightly political, and heart-wrenching.
The other major acting categories went the Brad Pitt for his role in Taratino’s “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” for Best Supporting Actor, Laura Dern (who stole every scene she was in in “Marriage Story”) for Best Supporting Actress, and Renee´ Zellweger for Best Actress for her portrayal as Judy Garland in “Judy”.
Other highlights include Janelle Monae’s amazing opening to the ceremony, which there are no words for. Check it out:
Billie Eilish singing a soulful rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the “In Memoriam” segment:
This hilarious introduction to Idina Mezel’s performance by Josh Gad:
Some of the other little fun, noteworthy things that help make watching the Oscars fun are the unexpected things.
Like Eminem giving a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” and thoroughly confusing everyone.
Idina Menzel clearly has never heard the song before in her life:
Idina is VERY confused by this Eminem performance. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2OSJrWCcs8
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 10, 2020
Martin Scorsese wasn’t impressed:
IDK this is so funny to me like why would you intentionally point the camera at martin scorsese when he's literally sleeping at someone's performance 😭 pic.twitter.com/40YXTTXP93
— wocs for parasite! • talvia (@mandalwhore) February 10, 2020
This woman was SO into it:
This women reacting to Eminem is the moment of The Oscars 🤣#Oscars pic.twitter.com/W1B5RCAmly
— Matty (@Matty41534347) February 10, 2020
Winner’s List
Best picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Music (original song)
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
Music (original score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
International feature film
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best film editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Documentary short feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Live-action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best adapted screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood