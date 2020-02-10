The 92nd Academy Awards: Complete List of Winners + Highlights

The stars stepped out for Hollywood’s biggest night at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the glittering Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Was it an exciting stand out year that will be remembered 30 years from now? Probably not. But that’s okay. If you missed the ceremony last night, here are the highlights!

Highlights

It was definitely a “Parasite“ sweep. The international film directed by Bong Joon-Ho mopped up 4 major categories, including Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the most prestigious category at the tippy top of the list, Best Picture! One of the best moments of the night was Joon-Ho gazing with adoration at his well-deserved first statue.

He would have been happy with just that one, so it came as tidal waves of shock and awe as he came up to the stage 3 more times! Here’s “Parasite” winning Best Picture, announced by the amazing-looking Jane Fonda (who’s 82 years old!?!??!) This moment is HISTORY since Parasite is the first international film in the Oscars’ 92 year history to win Best Picture. Amazing!

The steepest competition for “Parasite” was perhaps the war drama “1917” and “Joker”, both of which didn’t walk away empty-handed. “Joker” won Best Original Score, and unsurprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor. His acceptance speech was a mixture of powerful, confusing, slightly political, and heart-wrenching.

The other major acting categories went the Brad Pitt for his role in Taratino’s “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” for Best Supporting Actor, Laura Dern (who stole every scene she was in in “Marriage Story”) for Best Supporting Actress, and Renee´ Zellweger for Best Actress for her portrayal as Judy Garland in “Judy”.

Other highlights include Janelle Monae’s amazing opening to the ceremony, which there are no words for. Check it out:

Billie Eilish singing a soulful rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the “In Memoriam” segment:

This hilarious introduction to Idina Mezel’s performance by Josh Gad:

Some of the other little fun, noteworthy things that help make watching the Oscars fun are the unexpected things.

Like Eminem giving a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” and thoroughly confusing everyone.

Idina Menzel clearly has never heard the song before in her life:

Idina is VERY confused by this Eminem performance. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2OSJrWCcs8 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese wasn’t impressed:

IDK this is so funny to me like why would you intentionally point the camera at martin scorsese when he's literally sleeping at someone's performance 😭 pic.twitter.com/40YXTTXP93 — wocs for parasite! • talvia (@mandalwhore) February 10, 2020

This woman was SO into it:

This women reacting to Eminem is the moment of The Oscars 🤣#Oscars pic.twitter.com/W1B5RCAmly — Matty (@Matty41534347) February 10, 2020

Winner’s List

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Music (original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

(Hollywood Reporter)

(HuffPost)

(Cnet)