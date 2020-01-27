The 62nd Grammy’s Winners + Highlights
Last night the 62nd Annual Grammy awards were held in Los Angeles, and it was night full of both celebration and emotion. Let’s start with the highlights. If you’re looking for the winners, scroll down.
Highlights
Hosted for the second year in a row by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the show opened with a ceiling-shattering performance by Lizzo, which she dedicated to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident earlier that day.
"Tonight's for Kobe!" Lizzo kicks off the #GRAMMYs with rendition of "Cause I Love You"
— Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020
And then Alicia solemnly took the stage to open up the ceremony with a touching message to everyone who is mourning Kobe’s death. Looking so gorgeous that it’s just stupid, she provided just the right touch of love and empathy that we all needed. She was then joined on stage by Boyz II Men as they dedicated a sweet a capella rendition of “Hard to Say Goodbye” to the NBA legend and his daughter Gigi. (This is where I promptly broke out into tears.)
Alicia Keys & Boys 2 Men with an incredibly emotional tribute for Kobe
— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 27, 2020
And then the party was really on. There were also performances by (not in order) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, latin pop sensation Rosalia, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Tyler the Creator, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Usher with a Prince tribute, DJ Khaled and John Legend with a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, H.E.R., Aerosmith with Run DMC, Alicia Keys, and two emotional performances by Camilla Cabello and Demi Lovato.
In short, there were a LOT of performances. But here were the most interesting ones.
Ariana Grande
At least Ariana Grande's performance was great! Look how she ate #GRAMMYs
— Alex🎨 (@Alexric12) January 27, 2020
Demi Lovato. She was so emotional singing her song “Anyone” that she had to restart. And then she BLEW the stage away.
THE POWER. THE EMOTIONS. SHE DID THAT! #GRAMMYs #DemiLovato
— JIM (@moonfire_pro) January 27, 2020
Camilla Cabello. The show was teasing her performance as an emotional tribute to a “special man” in her life. But it wasn’t for Shawn Mendes. It was for her dad :’)
Hello twitter if you watched the Grammys and wanted to know what song the pretty lady in pink sang. Her name is "Camila Cabello" and the song is called "First Man"
— candle 🥤 (@candlejaner) January 27, 2020
Tyler, The Creator. He’s a weird dude, for sure. But his performance was startling yet spell-bounding. Here’s a snippet.
One of the best performances at the Grammys 🥰 #TylerTheCreator
— Ally (@Princesallee) January 27, 2020
Winners
In terms of winners, the night belonged to Billie Eilish. She swept up the four biggest categories of the night: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lizzo also took home top awards of Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Here’s the full list of winners below!
Album of the year
Best rap song
“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap/sung performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best R&B album
“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best R&B song
“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best R&B performance
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best urban contemporary album
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best pop vocal album
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best pop duo/group performance
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Best rock album
“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best rock song
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best rock performance
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best alternative music album
“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Best country album
“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
Best country song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Best dance/electronic album
“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
Best comedy album
“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chapelle
Best music video
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best contemporary instrumental album
“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best metal performance
“7empest,” Tool
Best traditional R&B performance
“Jerome,” Lizzo
Best new age album
“Wings,” Peter Kater
Best jazz vocal album
“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best improvised jazz solo
“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker
Best jazz instrumental album
“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin jazz album
“Antidote,” Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance/song
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
“God Only Knows,” For King & Country & Dolly Parton
Best gospel album
“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
“Burn The Ships,” For King & Country
Best roots gospel album
“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin pop album
“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía
Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)
“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos
Best tropical Latin album
(tie) “Opus,” Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola
Best American roots performance
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
Best Americana album
“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’
Best bluegrass album
“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
“Tall, Dark & Handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best contemporary blues album
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
“Rapture,” Koffee
Best world music album
“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s album
“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)
“Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best musical theater album
“Hadestown,” original Broadway cast recording
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Chernobyl,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best song written for visual media
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best instrumental composition
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Moon River,” Jacob Collier
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
Best recording package
“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best boxed or special limited-edition package
“Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary,” various artists
Best album notes
“Stay ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg
Best historical album
“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Pete Seeger
Best engineered album, nonclassical
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Producer of the year, nonclassical
Finneas
Best remixed recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Madonna
Best immersive audio album
“LUX,”Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best engineered album, classical
“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet
Producer of the year, classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best orchestral performance
“Norman: Sustain,” Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best opera recording
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus
Best choral performance
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir
Best classical instrumental solo
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet
Best classical solo vocal album
“Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato
Best classical compendium
”The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko
Best contemporary classical composition
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Best music film
“Homecoming,” Beyoncé