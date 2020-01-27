The 62nd Grammy’s Winners + Highlights

Last night the 62nd Annual Grammy awards were held in Los Angeles, and it was night full of both celebration and emotion. Let’s start with the highlights. If you’re looking for the winners, scroll down.

Highlights

Hosted for the second year in a row by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the show opened with a ceiling-shattering performance by Lizzo, which she dedicated to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident earlier that day.

"Tonight's for Kobe!" Lizzo kicks off the #GRAMMYs with rendition of "Cause I Love You" https://t.co/k6dOKYyZEH pic.twitter.com/iaoJCxL934 — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

And then Alicia solemnly took the stage to open up the ceremony with a touching message to everyone who is mourning Kobe’s death. Looking so gorgeous that it’s just stupid, she provided just the right touch of love and empathy that we all needed. She was then joined on stage by Boyz II Men as they dedicated a sweet a capella rendition of “Hard to Say Goodbye” to the NBA legend and his daughter Gigi. (This is where I promptly broke out into tears.)

Alicia Keys & Boys 2 Men with an incredibly emotional tribute for Kobe pic.twitter.com/O2kEZ6KeYv — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 27, 2020

And then the party was really on. There were also performances by (not in order) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, latin pop sensation Rosalia, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Tyler the Creator, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Usher with a Prince tribute, DJ Khaled and John Legend with a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, H.E.R., Aerosmith with Run DMC, Alicia Keys, and two emotional performances by Camilla Cabello and Demi Lovato.

In short, there were a LOT of performances. But here were the most interesting ones.

Ariana Grande

At least Ariana Grande's performance was great! Look how she ate #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Rnxn4Uk9Ec — Alex🎨 (@Alexric12) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato. She was so emotional singing her song “Anyone” that she had to restart. And then she BLEW the stage away.

Camilla Cabello. The show was teasing her performance as an emotional tribute to a “special man” in her life. But it wasn’t for Shawn Mendes. It was for her dad :’)

Hello twitter if you watched the Grammys and wanted to know what song the pretty lady in pink sang. Her name is “Camila Cabello” and the song is called “First Man” pic.twitter.com/vTFP7XjeG5 — candle 🥤 (@candlejaner) January 27, 2020

Tyler, The Creator. He’s a weird dude, for sure. But his performance was startling yet spell-bounding. Here’s a snippet.

One of the best performances at the Grammys 🥰 #TylerTheCreator https://t.co/ugBKeDrNqL — Ally (@Princesallee) January 27, 2020

Winners

In terms of winners, the night belonged to Billie Eilish. She swept up the four biggest categories of the night: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lizzo also took home top awards of Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Here’s the full list of winners below!

Album of the year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish Record of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish Song of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish Best new artist

Billie Eilish Best rap album

“IGOR,” Tyler, the Creator Best rap performance

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best rap song

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole Best rap/sung performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Best R&B album

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak Best R&B song

“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo Best R&B performance

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 Best urban contemporary album

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo Best pop vocal album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish Best pop solo performance

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo Best pop duo/group performance

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Best traditional pop vocal album

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters Best rock album

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant Best rock song

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. Best rock performance

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. Best alternative music album

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend Best country album

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker Best country solo performance

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson Best country duo/group performance

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay Best dance/electronic album

“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers Best dance recording

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers Best comedy album

“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chapelle Best music video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Best contemporary instrumental album

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela Best metal performance

“7empest,” Tool Best traditional R&B performance

“Jerome,” Lizzo Best new age album

“Wings,” Peter Kater Best jazz vocal album

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding Best improvised jazz solo

“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker Best jazz instrumental album

“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau Best large jazz ensemble album

“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band Best Latin jazz album

“Antidote,” Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band Best gospel performance/song

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“God Only Knows,” For King & Country & Dolly Parton Best gospel album

“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin Best contemporary Christian music album

“Burn The Ships,” For King & Country Best roots gospel album

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor Best Latin pop album

“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)

“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos Best tropical Latin album

(tie) “Opus,” Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola Best American roots performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles Best American roots song

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her Best Americana album

“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’ Best bluegrass album

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland Best traditional blues album

“Tall, Dark & Handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana Best contemporary blues album

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. Best folk album

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin Best regional roots music album

“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky Best reggae album

“Rapture,” Koffee Best world music album

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo Best children’s album

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama Best musical theater album

“Hadestown,” original Broadway cast recording Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Chernobyl,” Hildur Guðnadóttir Best song written for visual media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Best instrumental composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest Best recording package

“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell Best boxed or special limited-edition package

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary,” various artists Best album notes

“Stay ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg Best historical album

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Pete Seeger Best engineered album, nonclassical

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish Producer of the year, nonclassical

Finneas Best remixed recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Madonna Best immersive audio album

“LUX,”Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor Best engineered album, classical

“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh Best orchestral performance

“Norman: Sustain,” Los Angeles Philharmonic Best opera recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus Best choral performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir Best classical instrumental solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet Best classical solo vocal album

“Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato Best classical compendium

”The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko Best contemporary classical composition

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Best music film

“Homecoming,” Beyoncé

(Washington Post)