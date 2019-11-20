The 2020 Grammy Nominations List is Here

It’s here!! The 2020 Grammy’s nominations list just dropped, and there’s a lot to talk about.

Leading the nominations list is Lizzo with 8 nominations in every major category, which is a BIG deal considering that for the past decade she was a struggling artist and that just a year ago, she wasn’t a household name. She’s leading the parade of new young artists like Billie Eilish (17) and Lil Nas X(20), who have 6 nominations each – both also barely known just a year ago.

These new artists are followed on the nominations list by artists who already have Grammy’s, including Ariana Grande, who has one Grammy award and is nominated for 5 this year, including record and album of the year.

Compared to everyone mentioned above, Taylor Swift has been around the Grammy’s longer than anyone with 10 Grammys under her belt. Once upon a time, she was up for ‘Best New Artist’ in 2007, and won her first four Grammys a decade ago in 2009. For 2020, she’s up for 3 awards, including Album of the Year for “Lover”.

It also probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is up for Song of Year, and that “it” couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are up for Best Pop Duo with their hit “Señorita”.

You’ll also recognize more artists like The Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, Bon Iver, and 23-time-Grammy-winner Beyonce.

Who are you rooting for?? Check out the entire list of nominees below!

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“i,i” — Bon Iver

“Norman ______ Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman ______ Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance