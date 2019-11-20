The 2020 Grammy Nominations List is Here
It’s here!! The 2020 Grammy’s nominations list just dropped, and there’s a lot to talk about.
Leading the nominations list is Lizzo with 8 nominations in every major category, which is a BIG deal considering that for the past decade she was a struggling artist and that just a year ago, she wasn’t a household name. She’s leading the parade of new young artists like Billie Eilish (17) and Lil Nas X(20), who have 6 nominations each – both also barely known just a year ago.
These new artists are followed on the nominations list by artists who already have Grammy’s, including Ariana Grande, who has one Grammy award and is nominated for 5 this year, including record and album of the year.
Compared to everyone mentioned above, Taylor Swift has been around the Grammy’s longer than anyone with 10 Grammys under her belt. Once upon a time, she was up for ‘Best New Artist’ in 2007, and won her first four Grammys a decade ago in 2009. For 2020, she’s up for 3 awards, including Album of the Year for “Lover”.
It also probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is up for Song of Year, and that “it” couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are up for Best Pop Duo with their hit “Señorita”.
You’ll also recognize more artists like The Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, Bon Iver, and 23-time-Grammy-winner Beyonce.
Who are you rooting for?? Check out the entire list of nominees below!
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the Year
“i,i” — Bon Iver
“Norman ______ Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman ______ Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House
“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“No.6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“Woman” — Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” — Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
“U.F.O.F.” — Big Thief
“Assume Form” — James Blake
“i,i” — Bon Iver
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
“Anima” — Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best R&B Album
“1123” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Painted” — Lucky Daye
“Ella Mai” — Ella Mai
“Paul” — PJ Morton
“Ventura” — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child” — J. Cole
“Suge” — DaBaby
“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby and Gunna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville
“Championships” — Meek Mill
“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator
“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
“Desperate Man” — Eric Church
“Stronger Than the Truth” — Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin’” — Tanya Tucker
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“In the Key of the Universe” — Joey DeFrancesco
“The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” — Branford Marsalis Quartet
“Christian McBride’s New Jawn” — Christian McBride
“Finding Gabriel” — Brad Mehldau
“Come What May” — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Latin Pop Album
“Vida” — Luis Fonsi
“11:11” — Maluma
“Montaner” — Ricardo Montaner
“#Eldisco” — Alejandro Sanz
“Fantasia” — Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
“Oasis” — J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
“Almadura” — iLe
“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
Best Spoken Word Album
“Beastie Boys Books” — Various Artists
“Becoming” — Michelle Obama
“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
“Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters
“Sekou Anders & String Theory” — Sekou Andrews and the String Theory
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“The Lion King: The Songs” — Various Artists
“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Various Artists
“Rocketman” — Taron Egerton
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Various Artists
“A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), from “Toy Story 4”
“Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), from “Dumplin’”
“I’ll Never Love Again” (film version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), from “A Star Is Born”
“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), from “The Lion King”
“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), from “Suspiria”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try” — The Chemical Brothers; Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.; Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs; Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen and Saul Levitz, video producers
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Music Film
“Homecoming” — Beyoncé; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
“Remember My Name” — David Crosby; A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola and Greg Mariotti, video producers
“Birth of the Cool” — Miles Davis; Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
“Shangri-La” — Various Artists; Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
“Anima” — Thom Yorke; Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman and Sara Murphy, video producers