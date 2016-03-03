Thanksgiving Food Drive

3WZ will be out at Weis Markets on Rolling Ridge Drive in State College collecting food for the State College Food Bank!
You can find us at the store from 10am-7pm on Monday, November 25th.
Here are a list of “Greatest Need” items they are looking for:
Laundry detergent
Jelly
Chunky & Progresso soups
Tomato Products – specifically whole tomatoes, stewed, & crushed tomatoes
Coffee
Tea
Hot Cocoa
Canned Yams (less than 40oz.)
French Fried Onions
Canned Beets
Canned Pineapple
Canned Pears
Sugar (2-5 pound packages)
Cooking Oil
Salt, pepper, and spices
Spaghetti sauce and Sloppy Joe sauce (Chef Boyardee, Manwich, etc.)
Canned Chicken & Spam
Additionally, there are some items that we really do not need more of, as we already have an abundance or we don’t have a demand for the following items:
Beans (green & protein), cereal, baby food, and mac & cheese.
***We cannot accept expired or opened food items. Please check the expiration dates on items before donating them. Our food donation guidelines provide assistance in determining what can be accepted.