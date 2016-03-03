Thanksgiving Food Drive

3WZ will be out at Weis Markets on Rolling Ridge Drive in State College collecting food for the State College Food Bank!

You can find us at the store from 10am-7pm on Monday, November 25th.

Here are a list of “Greatest Need” items they are looking for:

Laundry detergent

Jelly

Chunky & Progresso soups

Tomato Products – specifically whole tomatoes, stewed, & crushed tomatoes

Coffee

Tea

Hot Cocoa

Canned Yams (less than 40oz.)

French Fried Onions

Canned Beets

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Sugar (2-5 pound packages)

Cooking Oil

Salt, pepper, and spices

Spaghetti sauce and Sloppy Joe sauce (Chef Boyardee, Manwich, etc.)

Canned Chicken & Spam

Additionally, there are some items that we really do not need more of, as we already have an abundance or we don’t have a demand for the following items:

Beans (green & protein), cereal, baby food, and mac & cheese.

***We cannot accept expired or opened food items. Please check the expiration dates on items before donating them. Our food donation guidelines provide assistance in determining what can be accepted.