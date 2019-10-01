Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer (WATCH)

We’re not in Hawkins anymore…

So there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that the wildly popular Netflix original series ‘Stranger Things’ has just been renewed for a fourth season. Bad news? It’s still pretty early, seeing as how the third season was only just released in July. So there’s close to nothing we know about what the new season will bring or when it will be out. What we do know is that this season renewal is part of a “multi-year film and series overall deal.” And there are so many questions!!

Where did El and the Byers family move to? Will El and Mike find a way to be together again? Will poor Will finally get a break from being terrorized by evil upside-down creatures? IS HOPPER REALLY DEAD?

Here’s the teaser trailer below!

(CNN)