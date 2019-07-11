Stores Taking Action Against Ice Cream Lickers by Locking Freezers

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM….. We’re all just screaming.

Especially in the wake of the highly disturbing and disgusting viral video of a girl who opened a brand new Blue Bell ice cream tub at a Wal-Mart in Texas, licked it, and then put it back in the freezer (gag), laughing while her boyfriend recorded the whole thing. What a class act. She’s since made national headlines and even faced up to 20 years in jail. She was identified by police, but no longer faces that sentence because lucky for her, she’s still a minor. Her case has been turned over to the juvenile justice system.

As if that weren’t gross enough, the viral video has even inspired more people to lick ice cream in stores and put it back in the freezer too, leading to a new stream of arrestsIt’s amazing what people will do to go viral.

So now that the country is under the threat of ice-cream lickers, some stores have taken action to prevent this from happening:

I can’t believe I live in a world where my ice cream is locked up?? pic.twitter.com/TfTusAxKBF — s (@s0ntra) July 9, 2019

So now this’ll be me in the freezer section at Target: