Pumpkin Spice Season is ON! (Earlier Than Ever)

Welp, we’re only in mid-August and already, our favorite coffee spots are busting out the big guns: Pumpkin Spice!! So ready or not, here it comes!

This year the competition between major beverage spots is even hotter (pun not intended). Namely Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks. Last year, Dunkin was the first to break out the PS when they released it a day before Starbucks, and by the looks of it, they’re first again this year. Pumpkin spice and other fall flavors will be back at Dunkin on August 21! And not just coffee! Take a look:

For its Fall menu, @dunkindonuts basically took a trip to the apple orchard. 🍏 https://t.co/D0jhLzX3WI — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) August 12, 2019

As for Starbucks, they’ll be breaking their PS out 6 days later, August 27, according to a Starbucks employee who broke the news on social media. But even so, it’s still one day earlier than last year.

psl comes out on aug 27, and I’m screaming bc I just love fall and winter. — Sami🧚🏼‍♀️🌻🌲 (@samanthaalpr) August 11, 2019

But so far, in terms of the PSL war, I think Dunkin’s got Starbucks beat – by date, by PS menu assortment, and by FREE COFFEE. Even earlier than August 21.

August 14, Dunkin’ will be offering free small hot or iced PS coffee to the first 250 guests at 8 select locations across the country, each in a city starting with each letter of the word “PUMPKIN.” And one’s in Pleasant Hills, PA! Nice marketing too, Dunkin’!

I, for one, am not complaining, as I am basic and LOVE pumpkin spice anything. Muffins, cookies, coffee, ice cream… I might even be tempted to try a pumpkin spice potato chip! (Not really.)

Are you ready to throw on your scarves and sip on some pumpkinny goodness, or is it too early for you?

Comment and let us know!

