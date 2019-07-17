Primetime Emmy Nominations List 2019

TV’s biggest night is almost here! And if you’re a television/movie nerd like I am, then you’ll have your calendars marked for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22.

The official list was released on Tuesday, but before we get to that, let’s talk about the highlights.

First and foremost, HBO’s Game of Thrones once again proves to be a force to be reckoned with, leading the list with 32 nominations, despite the series coming to an end early this summer with widespread complaints about the writing of the last season. (I’m still upset about Jon Snow). With that impressive number, the show has set a new record for the most noms in a single year by a drama series.

Amazon Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stole the awards show last year with 8 wins, earned 20 nominations. HBO’s (amazing) limited series Chernobyl got 19, Saturday Night Live got 18, and FX’s Fosse/Verdon and HBO’s Barry – 17.

Here’s the full list of nominations for 2019:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object

When They See Us Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Ann-Margaret, The Kominsky Method

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Emily Watson, Chernobyl Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

James Corden, The World’s Best Here’s the video of the announcements: Which shows are you rooting for?? Comment down below!

