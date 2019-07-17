LISTEN

Primetime Emmy Nominations List 2019

Primetime Emmy Nominations List 2019

TV’s biggest night is almost here! And if you’re a television/movie nerd like I am, then you’ll have your calendars marked for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22. 

The official list was released on Tuesday, but before we get to that, let’s talk about the highlights.

First and foremost, HBO’s Game of Thrones once again proves to be a force to be reckoned with, leading the list with 32 nominations, despite the series coming to an end early this summer with widespread complaints about the writing of the last season. (I’m still upset about Jon Snow). With that impressive number, the show has set a new record for the most noms in a single year by a drama series.

Amazon Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stole the awards show last year with 8 wins, earned 20 nominations. HBO’s (amazing) limited series Chernobyl got 19, Saturday Night Live got 18, and FX’s Fosse/Verdon and HBO’s Barry – 17.

Here’s the full list of nominations for 2019:

