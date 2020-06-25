Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Goes Virtual!

Pride Live’s 3rd Annual Stonewall Day is going virtual on Friday, June 26 at 1pm!

Stonewall Day celebrates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots that paved the way for for LGBTQ+ groups to fight for equality and justice:

The Stonewall riots were a pivotal moment in the queer liberation movement – a movement that is incomplete without the leadership of queer and trans folks of color. This year, and every year, we remember these lessons as we continue to fight for racial and LGBTQ+ justice. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/oo34YjQxel — MTV (@MTV) June 15, 2020

Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres are just a few of the big-names scheduled to make speeches and/or appearances. The event will benefit LGBTQ organizations who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, including Brave Space Alliance, Translatin@ Coalition, Trans Lifeline and The Ally Coalition.

The live stream will be available to watch on YouTube.com/LogoTV or Facebook.com/Logo.

It's here! Stonewall Day's lineup of guests and performers appearing in our global Livestream event this Friday, June 26! In partnership with @WarnerMedia, @LogoTV, @Nasdaq, and @PrideMediaInc. pic.twitter.com/ehJzhJtDOG — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 23, 2020

Side note: If you’d like to learn more about Stonewall and the beginning of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, check out the Netflix documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Here’s the trailer: