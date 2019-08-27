Pennsylvania Ranked Among Least Hardest-Working States

Wallethub just came out with their list of the hardest working states in America, and well…Pennsylvania’s not looking so good.

According to their list, “2019’s Hardest-Working States in America”, Pennsylvania is at the south end, ranking as the 41st hardest working states, which also means we’re at the top 10 of least hard-working state.

Excuse me for a second while I take a 20 minute water cooler break.

***

Okay! Take a look at their list here

Hardest-Working States in the U.S. Overall Rank* State Total Score ‘Direct Work Factors’

Rank ‘Indirect Work Factors’

Rank 1 North Dakota 71.41 1 39 2 Alaska 69.31 2 4 3 South Dakota 60.92 5 13 4 Texas 59.58 3 38 5 Nebraska 59.29 6 15 6 Hawaii 58.50 8 11 7 Wyoming 58.32 4 27 8 Colorado 56.82 9 12 9 Virginia 56.34 10 10 10 Maryland 55.54 14 2 11 New Hampshire 54.33 13 8 12 Oklahoma 54.27 7 44 13 Kansas 51.88 11 34 14 Iowa 50.96 12 32 15 Minnesota 50.36 18 6 16 Tennessee 49.08 15 37 17 Georgia 48.52 16 40 18 Utah 48.21 34 1 19 Louisiana 47.29 17 43 20 Wisconsin 46.85 29 5 21 Indiana 46.56 21 20 22 North Carolina 46.53 22 17 23 Maine 46.36 31 3 24 Missouri 44.50 23 30 25 Idaho 44.30 27 22 26 Arkansas 44.11 20 45 27 Vermont 44.03 25 26 28 Montana 43.34 32 16 29 South Carolina 43.16 24 42 30 Mississippi 43.01 19 49 31 Delaware 42.73 28 31 32 Washington 42.32 38 9 33 California 41.93 30 33 34 Alabama 40.46 26 48 35 Nevada 40.44 35 36 36 New Jersey 40.42 37 24 37 Kentucky 40.39 36 35 38 Massachusetts 40.11 39 18 39 Arizona 39.65 40 23 40 Florida 39.49 33 46 41 Pennsylvania 39.37 44 14 42 Illinois 38.73 41 25 43 New York 38.16 42 28 44 Connecticut 38.10 43 19 45 Oregon 36.62 48 7 46 Ohio 35.40 47 21 47 Michigan 33.58 46 41 48 New Mexico 33.57 45 47 49 Rhode Island 32.86 49 29 50 West Virginia 26.52 50 50

Among the ‘hardest working’ states were North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Texas, and Nebraska, while the very least working states were Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and West Virgina. And surprisingly, New York was ranked among the least hard-working states too at number 43 on the list!

What do you think? Are you working hard or hardly working?