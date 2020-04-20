One World Together at Home [PERFORMANCES: RollingStones, Lady Gaga,Elton John and MORE]

On Saturday night (April 18), In partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, The star-studded One World Together at Home show aired online and on television. The huge listed of performances curated by Lady Gaga, included appearances from herself, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, Beyonce, Lizzo, and a whole lot more.

The event was a huge success, raising almost $128 million dollars to support healthcare workers and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out some of the performances down below!

Global Citizen

And if you’ve got the time, here’s the FULL EIGHT HOURS of the show: