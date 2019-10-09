Meet the Cast of ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live!

ABC is going under the sea with their production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live!

The cast stars Auli’i Cravalho (best known for voicing Disney princess Moana) as ‘Ariel’, Queen Latifah as the fabulous sea witch ‘Ursula’, Shaggy as ‘Sebastian’, and even John Stamos as ‘Chef Louis’!

The production, honoring the 30th anniversary of the original animated classic, will feature a mix of animation, puppetry, and live-action with original music from the movie and Broadway show.

The show will air live on ABC on November 5. Take a look at the cast in full costume below!

(E! Online)