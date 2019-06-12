Madonna Releases New “Dark Ballet” Music Video Ahead of Upcoming Album

Madonna just released a music video for “Dark Ballet”, a single off her new upcoming album titled “Madame X”, expected to release June 14th. And it’s pretty dark. The video, inspired by Joan of Arc, stars rapper Mykki Blanco and features lots of twisted, jarring imagery of Catholicism, cathedrals and even stake burning. You don’t even see her until about 5 minutes in, and even then, it’s only for a moment.

So seriously, viewer discretion: some of these images can be disturbing. But, if you know Madonna, you know that she’s never been afraid to push the envelope with controversial imagery. She’s been doing this since the 80s.

Watch the music video here:

It’s pretty clear she’s trying to get a message across. In a Billboard interview with Blanco, he said “She’s so invested in every detail of what she does, and when someone’s been doing this for 30 years, especially a pop icon like her, I guess you would expect that. Intention is very important to her, that’s what I took away.”

(Source: Billboard)