Madame Tussaud’s Ariana Grande Wax Figure Gets Internet Backlash

Madame Tussaud’s London just unveiled their new wax figure of pop star Ariana Grande, and well…. it doesn’t really look like her…. Does it??

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

I mean, sure. You have the signature ponytail, the thigh-high boots, and the ‘is she even wearing pants?’ sweater, but what about the face??

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

I hate Ariana's new wax figure. Its not her face. She deserves more respect you know. She's the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this. Even older wax figures were a little bit better but this no way. They need to Create a new one beacuse this ain't it.🤨 pic.twitter.com/1WIGQ6nxDp — Jaka Rojko (@rojko_jaka) May 24, 2019

this wax figure looks nothing like Ariana pic.twitter.com/7VrOqyOW5r — Nemo ♡ (@ArianatorIsland) May 21, 2019

Even Ariana herself had something to say about it: “i just wanna talk”, she said on Twitter.

You be the judge. What do you think? Comment down below!