Madame Tussaud’s Ariana Grande Wax Figure Gets Internet Backlash

Madame Tussaud’s London just unveiled their new wax figure of pop star Ariana Grande, and well…. it doesn’t really look like her…. Does it??

I mean, sure. You have the signature ponytail, the thigh-high boots, and the ‘is she even wearing pants?’ sweater, but what about the face??

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Even Ariana herself had something to say about it: “i just wanna talk”, she said on Twitter.

You be the judge. What do you think? Comment down below!

