Local Events to be Postponed in Relation to Coronavirus Concerns [ONGOING]
At this time, State College does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but local schools are organizers are taking precautions and postponing events dealing with a significant amount of people.
Here is what we know so far, but keep checking back because we will continue to update this article:
BREAKING: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to order statewide shutdown over coronavirus https://t.co/vhDo3fbuth
— Spotlight PA (@SpotlightPA) March 16, 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf announced all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for at least the next two weeks https://t.co/4V9NiB0Tf1
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) March 13, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Penn State has decided to cancel all summer education abroad courses and University-affiliated student group travel through August 2020. https://t.co/5k70aP9BTw
— Penn State (@penn_state) March 13, 2020
Some churches have closed while others plan to hold services online. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/CwaqsfpzFy
— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 13, 2020
All Penn State classes to take place remotely beginning March 16
University shares additional critical information for faculty, staff and students: https://t.co/KsRzNLTok3 pic.twitter.com/w2762fcgcj
— Penn State (@penn_state) March 11, 2020
Penn Relays canceled after 125 straight years of competition. State College, Penns Valley react:https://t.co/gjyE8z3q9n
— Centre County Sports (@cdt_sports) March 16, 2020
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rootenanny fundraiser is postponed until Fall, 2020. Keep an eye on social streams for the new date, and consider supporting affiliated organizations via their websites: https://t.co/RdOdXNdZQ5 and https://t.co/VOBYggaA6h
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rQCLAT4btN
— State College Community Land Trust (@SCCommLandTrust) March 12, 2020
Bellefonte Area School District Remains Open
To all members of the Bellefonte Area School District.
March 11, 2020
Dear BASD Families and Community,
Messages/information about the COVID-19 virus continues to be widely reported by the media. The matter is certainly complex and none of us can accurately predict the likely duration and full impact of the virus. We are monitoring the Coronavirus situation closely and are making the necessary preparations incase the COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in our community.
Numerous efforts to prevent or decrease the spread of the virus continue to be taken in all of our schools. Our nursing staff will continue to observe and monitor the health status of all students. Nurses have been instructed to remain diligent in terms of sending students home who show signs of illness in addition to communicating with families. Custodial staff in every building will also continue to ensure facilities are ean and all frequently touched surfaces are sanitized on a daily basis.
While several colleges, universities, or private schools in our area may develop alternative plans for learning, we will remain open at this time. It is possible that we may need to close schools temporarily if it appears the coronavirus has affected our community in a significant way. Pedro Rivera, the Secretary of Education, has advised school districts that any missed days of school will need to be made up according to existing regulations.
We can guarantee that all decisions regarding the possible closing of schools will be made with the best interests of students in mind in consultation with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and can assure you that our first priority is to maintain the safety and well being of all students and staff. We will continue to keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.
Respectfully,
Michelle Saylor, Ed.D.
Superintendent
https://twitter.com/psulibs/status/1238190338772275206
https://twitter.com/PSUpresents/status/1238556328160878592
As of tomorrow, Sun., Mar. 15, PAWS will be closed to the public through at least Thu., Mar. 19. We will announce when we plan to reopen as soon as things become more clear. Thank you all for you flexibility, support & understanding during this time. https://t.co/c9j5MYIJJH— Centre County PAWS (@CentreCoPAWS) March 15, 2020