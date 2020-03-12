Local Events to be Postponed in Relation to Coronavirus Concerns [ONGOING]

To all members of the Bellefonte Area School District.

March 11, 2020

Dear BASD Families and Community,

Messages/information about the COVID-19 virus continues to be widely reported by the media. The matter is certainly complex and none of us can accurately predict the likely duration and full impact of the virus. We are monitoring the Coronavirus situation closely and are making the necessary preparations incase the COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in our community.

Numerous efforts to prevent or decrease the spread of the virus continue to be taken in all of our schools. Our nursing staff will continue to observe and monitor the health status of all students. Nurses have been instructed to remain diligent in terms of sending students home who show signs of illness in addition to communicating with families. Custodial staff in every building will also continue to ensure facilities are ean and all frequently touched surfaces are sanitized on a daily basis.

While several colleges, universities, or private schools in our area may develop alternative plans for learning, we will remain open at this time. It is possible that we may need to close schools temporarily if it appears the coronavirus has affected our community in a significant way. Pedro Rivera, the Secretary of Education, has advised school districts that any missed days of school will need to be made up according to existing regulations.

We can guarantee that all decisions regarding the possible closing of schools will be made with the best interests of students in mind in consultation with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and can assure you that our first priority is to maintain the safety and well being of all students and staff. We will continue to keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

Respectfully,

Michelle Saylor, Ed.D.

Superintendent