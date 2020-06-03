LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 6/3

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 154 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

CATA BUS ADDITIONAL SERVICE NEXT WEEK:

BELLEFONTE ADAPTS:

Bellefonte Manager Ralph Stewart explains the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the borough and how the community has adapted https://t.co/tda3eKzubf — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) June 2, 2020

CP ARTS FEST GOES VIRTUAL:

Like everything else this summer, the @CPArtsFestival poster looks a bit different. @marley_parish has where to find this year's poster:https://t.co/MmkmFfgyY2 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) June 2, 2020

ZAGSTER ENDS SERVICE PERMANENTLY: