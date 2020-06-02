LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 6/2

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 153 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

SOCIAL DISTANCING AT THE POLLS TODAY:

If you are going to a polling place on election day, make sure you are practicing social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people. Read more on how to protect yourself: https://t.co/iHDA02RRsn pic.twitter.com/Ixqv974Va0 — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) June 2, 2020

AG PROGRESS DAYS CANCELED:

Ag Progress Days has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/SSDtYtmnRp — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) June 1, 2020

NEW CENTRE COUNTY FARMERS MARKET SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE:

A new farmers market subscription service in Centre County offers a different way to get farm-fresh food and other local products https://t.co/0RyxvAoBoo — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) June 2, 2020

DRIVER’S SKILLS TESTS RESUME:

PennDOT announced today that beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, driver’s skills test, including motorcycle skills test, will resume at reopened Driver License Centers. https://t.co/wf4zcJZBII — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) June 2, 2020

NITTANY MALL STORE CLOSES:

It's at least the fifth business to leave the mall this year. (From @BretPallottoCDT) https://t.co/8TdEk7kcTM — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) June 1, 2020

CAMBRIA COUNTY GREEN PHASE:

Cambria County is moving to the green-phase this Friday, meaning dine-in services will be permitted at 50 percent occupancy.https://t.co/nWpSua48Wh — 6 News (@WJACTV) June 2, 2020

BLAIR COUNTY RESTAURANT REOPENS: