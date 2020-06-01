LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 6/1

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 153 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

RESTAURANTS ADAPTING TO CHANGE:

Single-use menus, masked servers, barriers between tables — Friday's move into the "green phase" is far from a return to normalcy for local restaurants like @GigisSouthern. (From @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/9UI4Bm6zWT — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) June 1, 2020

BELLEFONTE LITTLE LEAGUE GETTING READY TO RESUME:

How Bellefonte Little League is gearing up to resume play in a socially distanced world https://t.co/85Xp35pCzT — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 31, 2020

FREE MILK GIVEAWAY THIS WEEKEND:

The Blair County Farm Bureau will give out 3,800 gallons of milk. https://t.co/43ztKR4pWH — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 30, 2020

LOCAL BUSINESSES ENTER GREEN PHASE:

Local salons, fitness centers, bars and restaurants were among the businesses welcoming customers back on Friday as Centre County officially moved to the green phase of reopening https://t.co/jipcJdJ3De — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 29, 2020

LINCOLN CAVERNS REOPENS WITH SMALLER GROUP SIZES:

#RESHARE: Lincoln Caverns in Huntingdon is restarting its tours, however, group sizes will be limited and tours will be spaced out to allow for cleaning and sanitationhttps://t.co/4wVUpUAb1q — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 31, 2020

CENTRE COUNTY TO RECEIVE CARES ACT FUNDING: