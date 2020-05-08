LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/8

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 116 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

CENTRE COUNTY ENTERS YELLOW PHASE:

Centre County is officially in the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. That means: -Some non-life-sustaining businesses can reopen

– Dine-in services remain prohibited

– The stay-at-home order has been lifted

– Groups are limited to 25 peoplehttps://t.co/nE5exqMIwu — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 8, 2020

Centre County is now in the yellow phase of reopening. Here's what it means https://t.co/BS8gAed0yO — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 8, 2020

TOM WOLF EXTENDS BAN OF EVICTIONS AND FORECLOSURES:

Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order extending the ban on evictions and foreclosures in Pennsylvania through July 10 https://t.co/9WHsmIi8HP — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 7, 2020

FOOD ACCESS PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN IN LOW-INCOME FAMILIES:

The Wolf Administration announced Thursday the launch of a temporary food access program to benefit children in low-income families who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals.https://t.co/6tQHM0WweM — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 7, 2020

MCDONALD’S IS HIRING IN STATE COLLEGE AREA:

Beginning Friday, all five area restaurants will begin a "quick-hire initiative" in an attempt to fill these positions, a release stateshttps://t.co/9KKuJIsfbb — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 7, 2020

CARVANA DELIVERING TO STATE COLLEGE AREA:

Online used car retailer Carvana is expanding its delivery service to the State College area https://t.co/Xwj3oHPNrH — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 7, 2020

VIRTUAL AND DRIVE-THRU TOURS AT WAY FRUIT FARM:

You can also walk through the orchards while social distancing. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/yNOvXMiD8B — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 8, 2020

AMTRAK REQUIRES FACE MASKS BEGINNING MAY 11:

Beginning May 11th, Amtrak is requiring all passengers to wear face coverings. https://t.co/x1f6kaJG5B — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 8, 2020

