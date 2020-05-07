LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/7

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 113 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

PENN STATE VIRTUAL GRADUATION CELEBRATION TONIGHT:

Join the @JordanCenter on Facebook LIVE May 7th at 7:30PM for the Class of 2020 Virtual Backstage Pass! Hosted by graduating senior, Hannah Mears, you’ll hear from special guests sharing stories, congratulating graduates and reliving all your favorite moments at the #BJC. pic.twitter.com/2xMTSgDzgW — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) May 5, 2020

PLANS FOR COMMONWEALTH CIVILIAN CORONAVIRUS CORPS:

Gov. Tom Wolf announced plans for a Commonwealth Civilian Cornonavirus Corps to help contain COVID-19 and create jobs https://t.co/IkHs9Jx2hI — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 6, 2020

PENN STATE STUDENTS URGED NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS:

Penn State student leaders urge seniors not to return to campus for graduation weekend https://t.co/1hHRgmXsdO — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 7, 2020

STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS BILL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS PROPOSED:

A new bill has been introduced to forgive student loan debt for health care workers treating patients on the COVID-19 front line.https://t.co/erKFinhxeX — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 7, 2020

ELIGIBILITY FOR INDEPENDENT WORKER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE:

Eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing for backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.https://t.co/4yP87qjnQv — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 7, 2020

PA PIG FARMERS DONATE PORK:

PA pig farmers teamed up to donate 90,000 pounds of pork to Feeding Pennsylvania which helps food banks across the state.https://t.co/8Sdpxts8R3 — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 7, 2020

VIRTUAL EVENT FOR BIKERS:

. @SchlowLibrary and @CRPR_sc will host a virtual event next week for anyone interested in biking locally.https://t.co/fPYKPeCJB8 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 7, 2020

CENTRE COUNTY LIQUOR STORES TO PARTIALLY REOPEN:

Restrictions will be in place at the stores. (By @marley_parish) https://t.co/wg1DjHurCi — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 6, 2020

VIRTUAL IMPROV SHOW TONIGHT:

