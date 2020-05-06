LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/6

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 106 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Penn State, teachers from @StateCollegeSD and individuals from across the county are working to fill the PPE void, with donations to @CentreCVIM, @CentreLifeLink, @MountNittany and others. (Story @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/wgOD2R9fsI — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 6, 2020

FREE DONUTS AND BURRITOS FOR NURSES:

JANE MARIE FOUNDATION WEEKLY VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR

FIRE TRUCK FOOD DELIVERY IN CENTRE HALL:

SPAGHETTI DINNER FOR KIDS

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]