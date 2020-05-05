LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/5

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 105 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

LOCAL BUSINESSES GETTING HELP AHEAD OF YELLOW PHASE REOPENING:

. @DSCID, @State_CollegePA and Downtown Bellefonte Inc. are helping local businesses navigate the move from the red to yellow phase. (Story by @BretPallottoCDT) https://t.co/JOrxrBBRmd — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 5, 2020

SELECT CENTRE REGION PARK FACILITIES TO REOPEN IN YELLOW PHASE:

Centre Region parks will reopen some facilities after the county moves to the yellow phase https://t.co/fnkJutFB5x — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 4, 2020

POTENTIAL CHANGES FOR IN-PERSON BALLOT CASTING:

Those still casting ballots in person in Centre County could see some changes, including where they go to vote. (Story by @marley_parish) https://t.co/WQi01ZD1T2 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 5, 2020

BIG TEN CANCELS TEAM ACTIVITIES THROUGH JUNE 1:

Big Ten cancels organized team activities through June 1, increases mental health focus https://t.co/4bE8S7g0Fk — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 4, 2020

YMCA OF CC REOPEN CHILDCARE: