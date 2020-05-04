LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/4

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 102 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

CENTRE COUNTY TO MOVE TO YELLOW PHASE THIS WEEK:

Centre County is one of 24 Pennsylvania counties that will move to the yellow phase of reopening next week https://t.co/x5ln7IR9VG — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 1, 2020

PENNDOT DEADLINE REMINDER:

#REMINDER: Any resident's license, ID or permit that was scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31 will now have its expiration date extended through June 30https://t.co/BULTon07mA — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 3, 2020

LITTLE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL UPDATE:

While the Little League World Series was canceled, the regular season has not yet been called off. But with organized sports still banned in the Yellow Phase of Pa.'s reopening plan, local Little Leagues are left in limbo. (by @JonSauber)https://t.co/CvQlkDu1DL — Centre County Sports (@cdt_sports) May 3, 2020

LEAF COLLECTION RESUMES IN FERGUSON TWP.

Brush & Leaf Collection will resume on Monday, May 4. Please place brush and leaves in piles curbside by 7 am.

Learn more: https://t.co/glrTWuJHhd pic.twitter.com/QWe6OM0JFA — Ferguson Township PA (@FergusonTwpPA) May 1, 2020

