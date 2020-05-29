LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/29

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 151 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Today the first counties moved to the green phase of PA’s reopening plan. Several other counties moved from red to yellow today. The counties that remain in the red phase are the ones that have been hardest hit by #COVID19. More on PA’s reopening plan: https://t.co/wuDJVnjCWs pic.twitter.com/8mIkoeOaDJ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 29, 2020

Centre County is now in the green phase of reopening. Here's what it means for local bars and restaurants https://t.co/I3ufIjD5Ee — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 29, 2020

With Centre County moving to the green phase on Friday, local gyms and fitness centers prepare for reopening https://t.co/lbOWOq49Es — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 28, 2020

Beaches at Pennsylvania state parks will open for swimming on June 6 https://t.co/d9f4zaUO81 — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 28, 2020