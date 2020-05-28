LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/28

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 149 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

MAIL-IN BALLOT DEADLINE JUNE 2:

Make sure your voice is heard. Return your mail-in or absentee ballot today. All voted ballots must be RECEIVED in your county elections office by 8 pm on June 2. #votesPA Find your county election office and check their hours of operation: https://t.co/D6gpv3lvAH pic.twitter.com/5BBMPtWDVA — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) May 28, 2020

PA RESTAURANT REOPENINGS:

As we reopen our commonwealth, we're also reopening restaurants and bars. 🔴 Red phase: Carry-out and delivery only

🟡 Yellow phase: Outdoor dining permitted (effective 6/5)

🟢 Green phase: Indoor dining permitted with safety guidance in place More: https://t.co/1PtuOSDTuM pic.twitter.com/5wR64mC4HM — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 27, 2020

SURVEY ASSESSMENT OF STATE COLLEGE NEEDS:

As State College explores ways to assist with long-term economic recovery, a survey is seeking input from local businesses about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/lEbG0wrOfb — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 27, 2020

CENTRE COUNTY’S REOPENING DECISION:

The @CentreCountyGov board of commissioners will decide Thursday if minutes from last week's last-minute meeting on reopening will be made public. https://t.co/yddF1XtRBw — Marley Parish (@marley_parish) May 27, 2020

PA PRO SPORTS CAN RESUME WITHOUT FANS/SPECTATORS:

Professional sports, without fans and spectators, can resume in PA where the governor's stay-at-home order has been lifted.https://t.co/xJlgxlRBX5 — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 27, 2020

DINE-IN SERVICES:

Beginning June 5, restaurants in yellow phase counties are allowed to resume outdoor dine-in services, according to the Wolf administration.https://t.co/CQQC3rS12P — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 27, 2020

NEXT ROUND OF WINE & SPIRITS STORES REOPENINGS:

The next set of stores that will open with restricted guidelines will now include Huntingdon County, which will go yellow phased on Friday. https://t.co/hP2O18fAHW — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 28, 2020

4TH FEST FIREWORKS WILL BE SEEN THROUGHOUT CENTRE REGION:

Central PA 4th Fest is planning fireworks displays that will be visible in neighborhoods throughout the Centre Region https://t.co/EyiqqUWONg — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 27, 2020

GRANGE FAIR RVS AND TENTS:

You can bring your own RV or tent to @GrangeFair1874. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/haJ84FfeGs — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 28, 2020

DelGrosso's to begin selling pizza every weekend during the summer, despite park closinghttps://t.co/G38CAr7Vss pic.twitter.com/HmGOj2UBHu — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 27, 2020

FREE PIZZA HUT PIZZA TO CELEBRATE GRADS: