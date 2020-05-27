LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/27

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 149 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

CENTRAL PA 4TH FEST TO TO DISPLAY FIREWORKS THROUGHOUT CENTRE REGION:

Central PA 4th Fest is planning fireworks displays that will be visible in neighborhoods throughout the Centre Region https://t.co/EyiqqUWONg — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 27, 2020

SHAWNEE PARK TO PARTIALLY REOPEN:

Shawnee State Park in Bedford County is partially reopening for visitors. https://t.co/aSoLAdCi6P — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 27, 2020

HOOPSFEST CANCELLED:

Hoopsfest in Tyrone is the largest fundraiser for the Joshua House. https://t.co/EySXUjKUec — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 26, 2020

CALVARY FOOD DISTRIBUTION:

CENTRAL PA THEATRE AND DANCE FEST TO GO VIRTUAL:

BELLEFONTE AND VICINITY LITTLE LEAGUE UPDATE:

YMCA IS HIRING:

