LISTEN

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/27

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/27
No Response Permalink

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/27

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 149 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

CENTRAL PA 4TH FEST TO TO DISPLAY FIREWORKS THROUGHOUT CENTRE REGION:

SHAWNEE PARK TO PARTIALLY REOPEN:

HOOPSFEST CANCELLED:

CALVARY FOOD DISTRIBUTION:

[/vc_column_text]
[/vc_column][/vc_row]

CENTRAL PA THEATRE AND DANCE FEST TO GO VIRTUAL:

BELLEFONTE AND VICINITY LITTLE LEAGUE UPDATE:

YMCA IS HIRING:

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT