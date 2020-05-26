LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/26

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 148 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

CENTRE COUNTY CLEARED FOR ‘GREEN PHASE’ ON FRIDAY:

Centre County is set to move into the least-restrictive phase of reopening on Friday. From @marley_parish: https://t.co/VGPiX3agwn — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 26, 2020

LAST DAY TO APPLY FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS:

Reminder: Today is the LAST DAY to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election. Here's how, and who's on the ballot.https://t.co/BBlvzmuPwo — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 26, 2020

DRIVE-THRU COMMENCEMENTS FOR BELLEFONTE AREA SCHOOL DISCTRICT:

“While we know many of us would prefer traditional graduation and awards ceremonies, our current situation does not permit such gatherings." @BellefonteASD (Story by @marley_parish) https://t.co/72NcaSfaJ5 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 25, 2020

FREE MILK AT NITTANY MALL TOMORROW:

The State College Food Bank will hold a free milk distribution on Tuesday outside of the Nittany Mall https://t.co/ShtaPu2fW5 — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 21, 2020

CATA VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING:

CATA is hosting a virtual public hearing later today, to discuss proposed changes, including a fare increase.https://t.co/gCpC14DYT8 — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 26, 2020

ENFORCED METERED STREET PARKING RESUMES TODAY:

State College Borough officials announced that beginning on Tuesday, May 26th, the borough will resume enforcing metered street parking, specifically in the Downtown Improvement Districthttps://t.co/7EEIN22xTF — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 24, 2020

BEDFORD COUNTY FAIR CANCELLED:

#RESHARE: Organizers for the annual Bedford County fair say this year's event has been cancelled due to the state's COVID-19 mandateshttps://t.co/l9GmY1U5hb — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 24, 2020

GUIDANCE FOR REOPENED SUMMER ACTIVITY VENUES: