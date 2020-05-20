LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/20

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 132 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

PENN STATE UPDATE ON MASKS AND FALL REOPENING:

"We’re taking this one step at a time, and we’re doing this as a community," @penn_state President Eric Barron said. (Story @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/7knTdIzEr3 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 19, 2020

COVID-19 NURSING HOME DATA RELEASED:

The @PAHealthDept released individual nursing home data Tuesday showing the volume of PA facilities that've been impacted by #COVID19.https://t.co/KGsuiSZwCi — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 19, 2020

LIBRARY UPDATE

Books will be quarantined and sanitized before returning to the shelves at @SchlowLibrary and @CentreCoLibrary. (Story by @marley_parish)https://t.co/3nBUgI1Puq — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 20, 2020

LIGT UP THE NIGHT:

State College will "Light Up the Night" on Wednesday in honor of the high school class of 2020, first responders and medical professionals https://t.co/lQUgwP9Agk — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 19, 2020

REAL ESTATE RESUMES WITH GUIDELINES

Real estate sales and related activity can resume across Pennsylvania if guidelines designed to limit infection are followed, Gov. Wolf said Tuesdayhttps://t.co/gREvNFGbHe — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 19, 2020

STATE COLLEGE FARMERS MARKET IN JUNE:

After a one month delay, the Downtown State College Farmers Market will return in June https://t.co/jDIgcBUkLK — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 19, 2020

MIXED DRINKS TO-GO:

.@GovernorTomWolf says he plans to sign a bill that will allow bars and restaurants to serve mixed drinks and cocktails to-go.https://t.co/93MCcBQRSj — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 19, 2020

CPI CEREMONY

