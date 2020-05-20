LISTEN

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/20

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/20
No Response Permalink

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/20

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 132 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

PENN STATE UPDATE ON MASKS AND FALL REOPENING:

COVID-19 NURSING HOME DATA RELEASED:

LIBRARY UPDATE

LIGT UP THE NIGHT:

REAL ESTATE RESUMES WITH GUIDELINES

STATE COLLEGE FARMERS MARKET IN JUNE:

MIXED DRINKS TO-GO:

CPI CEREMONY

[/vc_column_text]
[/vc_column][/vc_row]

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT