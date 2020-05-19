LISTEN

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5-19

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5-19
No Response Permalink

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5-19

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 132 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

EARLY REBATES FOR SOME PENNSYLVANIANS:

STATE COLLEGE “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” ON WEDNESDAY:

RECYCLING RETURNS WITH NEW GUIDELINES:

SCHLOW LIBRARY ONLINE SUMMER READING PROGRAM:

MENTAL HEALTH IN CENTRE COUNTY

CENTRE COUNTY THRIFT STORES REOPEN WITH PRECAUTIONS

YMCA TRAVELLIN TABLE

YMCA HIRING

ATV TRAILS REOPEN:

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT