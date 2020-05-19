LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5-19

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 132 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

EARLY REBATES FOR SOME PENNSYLVANIANS:

.@GovernorTomWolf and @PATreasurer Torsella today announced that many older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities will receive early rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.https://t.co/mwdW4sGx7s — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) May 19, 2020

STATE COLLEGE “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” ON WEDNESDAY:

State College will "Light Up the Night" on Wednesday in honor of the high school class of 2020, first responders and medical professionals https://t.co/lQUgwP9Agk — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 19, 2020

RECYCLING RETURNS WITH NEW GUIDELINES:

There are also new trash guidelines to help @CCRRA1 trash haulers.https://t.co/p2sgstCy57 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 17, 2020

SCHLOW LIBRARY ONLINE SUMMER READING PROGRAM:

.@SchlowLibrary's Summer Reading Program will be held exclusively online this year with a number of virtual events planned https://t.co/prH9bJVC8R — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 18, 2020

MENTAL HEALTH IN CENTRE COUNTY

About 1,000 Centre County residents were affected by the closure of Universal Community Behavioral Health's outpatient clinic in Bellefonte. @CenClear (Story by @marley_parish)https://t.co/UoZcR5h60i — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 18, 2020

CENTRE COUNTY THRIFT STORES REOPEN WITH PRECAUTIONS

Thrift stores at @FaithCentre and @HabitatGCC are now open, with precautions in place for staff, customers and donated goods. (Story by @mgswift7)https://t.co/pkVpHjvBc8 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 19, 2020

YMCA TRAVELLIN TABLE