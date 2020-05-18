LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/18

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 131 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

DELGROSSO’S CANCELS SUMMER SEASON:

DelGrosso's Amusement Park and Laguna Splash in Tipton will not open this summer https://t.co/Z4kXxJdtXo — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 15, 2020

FLYOVER SALUTE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW:

#REMINDER: The Pennsylvania Air National Guard flyover supporting frontline workers, that was originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Tuesdayhttps://t.co/wDNkRSj5o6 — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 17, 2020

100 MILE YARD SALE CANCELED:

The major yard sale event brings in visitors from all over the world. https://t.co/xjLF1WGMr3 — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 16, 2020

YMCA DRIVE-IN MOVIE AT CAPACITY:

Registration for our Family Drive-In Movie Night has reached its capacity. You can still add your name to the waiting list – we'll host a second movie night if the amount of people on the waiting list warrants it. Registration is required for entry the night of the event. https://t.co/NjIeV7BSek — YMCA of Centre County (@YMCAOCC) May 13, 2020

YMCA TRAVELIN’ TABLE LOCATIONS:

BULK WASTE COLLECTION THIS WEEK:

CURBSIDE RECYCLING IS BACK

WHAT TO EXPECT AT CENTRE COUNTY DOCTORS’ OFFICES

BALD EAGLE COMMENCEMENT 2020 PLANS

MEMORIAL DAY IN BOALSBURG

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]