LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/15

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 129 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

JUST IN: Gov. Wolf is announcing 12 more counties that can begin the reopening process May 22, according to the Associated Press.https://t.co/gILKVe5Idk — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 15, 2020

. @BEASDMode is the latest Centre County school district to announce virtual or socially distanced graduation plans. (from @marley_parish) https://t.co/jq0nNhFziB — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 15, 2020

Why 25,000 PSU students will receive cash grants of up to $1K to cover coronavirus-related expenses https://t.co/DWeI9gzM0u — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 14, 2020

Local real estate agents and clients adapt to pandemic restrictions with technology, safety precautions https://t.co/TiVZld6UfN — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 15, 2020