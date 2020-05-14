LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/14

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 128 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

CENTRE GIVES RAISED A RECORD $2 MILLION!:

CATHOLIC CHURCHES REOPEN FOR PRIVATE PRAYER ONLY:

"These have been difficult days — but we're still going to need your patience moving forward."

PHILIPSBURG-OSCELOA DRIVE-IN GRADUATION

Schools across Centre County are getting creative with how to recognize the class of 2020.

PENN STATE TO DISTRIBUTE CASH GRANTS TO QUALIFYING STUDENTS:

Penn State will distribute $1,000 emergency grants from its share of federal relief funds to more than 25,000 students

BILL PASSED TO ALLOW MIXED SPIRIT DRINKS TO-GO:

On Wednesday, the Pa State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow licensed restaurants and taverns to sell mixed spirit drinks to-go

The bill is now awaiting to be signed by Gov. Wolf

The bill is now awaiting to be signed by Gov. Wolfhttps://t.co/qn7Al1hHfk — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 14, 2020

DOCTOR’S OFFICES OPEN FOR IN-PERSON APPOINTMENTS:

As doctor's offices begin reopening with new safety precautions, local physicians are reminding residents they shouldn't hesitate to make an in-person appointment.

DON’T GET EVICTED:

Last week, I signed an executive order to protect PA homeowners and renters as we work together to slow the spread of #COVID19. If you have been wrongfully evicted from your home or have had your property foreclosed, reach out to @PAAttorneyGen:

