LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/13

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 122 cases in Centre County.

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

GOV. TOM WOLF WARNS AGAINST EARLY REOPENING:

.@GovernorTomWolf doubled down Tuesday on his warning to counties that choose to reopen early. He says we're all fighting a common enemy — #COVID19.https://t.co/I8Osnx2GOO — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 13, 2020

CENTRE REGION CELEBRATES NATIONAL BIKE MONTH:

The Centre Region has plenty of events to take part in — solo or as a household — for National Bike Month https://t.co/h4kkzHO86r — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 12, 2020

CENTRE HELPS FUNDRAISER:

Community members have teamed with Centre Helps for a fundraiser to provide direct assistance to local residents facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/trbDnR6Uvl — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 12, 2020

MORE FINE WINE & GOOD SPIRITS TO REOPEN WITH LIMITED IN-STORE ACCESS:

The PLCB announced 155 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in yellow phase counties will resume limited in-store public access this Friday.https://t.co/M6IQXJVyCF — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 13, 2020

VIRTUAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS PA THIS SUMMER:

.@SpecialOlympiPA announces the 2020 Virtual Summer Games will take place on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom June 12-14. Athletes can choose what events they want to train for and submit their best results. All qualifying scores are due by May 31st.

More: https://t.co/YnOSMlmelH pic.twitter.com/Es5BAGarBL — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) May 13, 2020

PENN STATE PROFESSOR WRITES KIDS BOOK ABOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING:

A Penn State professor and author wrote and illustrated a book to help young children understand social distancing https://t.co/TKxmwhtWzR — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 12, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO VISIT PA TOMORROW: