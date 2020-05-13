LISTEN

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/13

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/13
No Response Permalink

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/13

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 122 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

 

GOV. TOM WOLF WARNS AGAINST EARLY REOPENING:

CENTRE REGION CELEBRATES NATIONAL BIKE MONTH:

CENTRE HELPS FUNDRAISER:

MORE FINE WINE & GOOD SPIRITS TO REOPEN WITH LIMITED IN-STORE ACCESS:

 

VIRTUAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS PA THIS SUMMER:

PENN STATE PROFESSOR WRITES KIDS BOOK ABOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING:

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO VISIT PA TOMORROW:

 

 

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT