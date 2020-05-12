LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/12

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 119 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

ROCKVIEW DRIVER AND PHOTO LICENSE CENTER REOPENS:

The @PennDOTNews Rockview Driver and Photo License Center in Pleasant Gap also reopened today. (Story by @marley_parish) https://t.co/aTmYHNPhQx — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 12, 2020

PENNDOT CHANGES ID RENEWAL PROCESS FOR LIMITED IN-PERSON VISITS:

At this time, PennDOT will be able to renew ID cards and licenses with the most recent photo they already have on file, limiting needs to be inside of the centers. https://t.co/88ZpiP6TvV — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 12, 2020

STUDENTS MIGHT RETURN TO SCHOOL IN THE FALL:

Gov. Tom Wolf’s education secretary told lawmakers on Monday that he expects students to go back to school in the fall, and the Department of Education will provide guidance in the coming weeks to prepare teachers and staff to return to school buildings. https://t.co/BtuAd1ic0F — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 12, 2020

MORE EARLY RELEASES AT CENTRE COUNTY PRISON:

In Centre County, administrators now say close to 100 county prison inmates have been released early to probation or parole programs as a coronavirus prevention measure.https://t.co/MeOUyFIHdh — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 11, 2020

36 HRS OF CENTRE GIVES STARTS TODAY:

The 36 hours of Centre Gives starts Tuesday with expanded opportunities to support the local nonprofit network https://t.co/Tl15hGJ2YE — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 11, 2020

HAPPY VALLEY’S GOT TALENT GOES VIRTUAL:

Supporting the nonprofit Tides program, Happy Valley's Got Talent will be held virtually on Tuesday night https://t.co/plwhV7i7H8 — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) May 11, 2020

BAKER MANSION VIRTUAL TOURS:

Although Baker Mansion in Altoona is closed due to the Coronavirus, folks can still go on a tour, right from their phone. https://t.co/gnGkJUCAOu — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 12, 2020

PSU CREAMERY OFFERS CURBSIDE PICKUP:

PENN STATE HEALTH MEDICAL AND SURGICAL OPERATIONS RESUME

[/vc_column][/vc_row]