LISTEN

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/12

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/12
No Response Permalink

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 5/12

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 119 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

ROCKVIEW DRIVER AND PHOTO LICENSE CENTER REOPENS:

PENNDOT CHANGES ID RENEWAL PROCESS FOR LIMITED IN-PERSON VISITS:

STUDENTS MIGHT RETURN TO SCHOOL IN THE FALL:

MORE EARLY RELEASES AT CENTRE COUNTY PRISON:

36 HRS OF CENTRE GIVES STARTS TODAY:

HAPPY VALLEY’S GOT TALENT GOES VIRTUAL:

BAKER MANSION VIRTUAL TOURS:

PSU CREAMERY OFFERS CURBSIDE PICKUP:

PENN STATE HEALTH MEDICAL AND SURGICAL OPERATIONS RESUME

[/vc_column][/vc_row]

About the author

austyn3WZ austyn More posts by this author
, , , , ,
Permalink

Related Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT