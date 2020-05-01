Local Coronavirus Updates 5/1

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 96 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

On May 8, 24 counties will reopen — moving from the red phase of #COVID19 response to the yellow phase.



✅ More businesses can open with safety guidance in place

🏡 Telework must continue where possible

😷 Residents should social distance + wear masks to avoid an outbreak pic.twitter.com/J5zMLExati — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 1, 2020

Today is opening day for golf courses across the state. Here's what to know about changes at Centre County courses.https://t.co/xJvmblVpa3 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) May 1, 2020

The @PALaborIndustry is providing 6 tips for Pennsylvanians to access unemployment benefits quicker.https://t.co/EnVTysHGzv — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 30, 2020

PennDOT says that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts. https://t.co/3ltQirEd1G — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) May 1, 2020

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]