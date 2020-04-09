Local Coronavirus Updates 4/9

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 59 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

All Pennsylvania K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year https://t.co/Zxr8eqA16Q — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 9, 2020

The @PAHealthDept released an online dashboard with state- and county-level info about hospital preparedness, and @GovernorTomWolf ordered targeted distribution of PPE and other medical supplies https://t.co/g5YnFJeSSH — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 8, 2020

Patients and visitors to Mount Nittany Medical Center are asked to bring their own masks but, if needed, masks will be provided before entering the facility. @MountNittany @GeisingerHealth (Story from @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/fet1vaLMcI — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 8, 2020