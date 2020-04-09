Local Coronavirus Updates 4/9
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 59 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
All Pennsylvania K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year https://t.co/Zxr8eqA16Q
The @PAHealthDept released an online dashboard with state- and county-level info about hospital preparedness, and @GovernorTomWolf ordered targeted distribution of PPE and other medical supplies https://t.co/g5YnFJeSSH
Patients and visitors to Mount Nittany Medical Center are asked to bring their own masks but, if needed, masks will be provided before entering the facility. @MountNittany @GeisingerHealth (Story from @ByJoshMoyer) https://t.co/fet1vaLMcI
Today we added a statewide map where COVID-19 testing is occurring.
Sites may require preregistration or a doctor’s script in order for a test to be taken, so please check with your health care provider before going to a testing site.
📍 View locations: https://t.co/KV7ysUozV5 pic.twitter.com/o7dG4DlB47
