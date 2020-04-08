Local Coronavirus Updates 4/8
At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 55 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)
Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!
.@MountNittany Health has set up a process for community members who want to give gifts of supplies or meals for employees https://t.co/dlJ6MQdBAy
— StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 7, 2020
.@GovernorTomWolf ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds fly at half-staff until further notice to honor the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/FwyLRDCGhx
— Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) April 7, 2020