Local Coronavirus Updates 4/7

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 55 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

Penn State Will Hold Virtual Commencement:

Penn State to recognize Class of 2020 with virtual commencement ceremony, University exploring options for in-person celebrations later in the year: https://t.co/v3g4Ulw7ZC — Penn State (@penn_state) April 6, 2020

State College Area SD Updates:

Because of Gov. Wolf's Stay at Home order, please do not use any of our school athletic facilities or playgrounds until this order has been lifted. We realize this is an inconvenience, but we are abiding by the orders of the governor to keep our community safe. — State College SD (@StateCollegeSD) April 6, 2020

Discounted Gas for Healthcare Workers:

BP and Amoco announced that they will be offering 50 cents off per gallon of gas to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital workers on their next fill up.https://t.co/3qm73YTewk — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 6, 2020

PA Trout Season Begins Early: