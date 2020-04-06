Local Coronavirus Updates 4/6

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 44 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Pennsylvanians to wear masks:

Please wear a mask if you leave your house. Masks help keep those wearing them from sharing illnesses. See instructions on how to make your own mask using materials you have at home: https://t.co/vruI34JI4f #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gsK8ytnXMY — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 3, 2020

STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH UPDATE

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Due to unexpectedly high demand for the meal kits being distributed April 8, we have to stop accepting orders because we are at our capacity to fill them. This is very unfortunate, and we promise to do everything possible to increase future distributions.

If you have already submitted an order, it will be filled. For the April 8 meal pick up, we have extended the delivery window because of the high volume of orders. Hours are now 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and your children still need to come with you to the pick up.

If your food situation is dire, please contact me directly at mas15@scasd.org or call 814-231-5095, and we will work on your individual needs.

For those families that missed out on ordering for April 8, you will be given priority for the April 15 distribution if you fill out this form. Additionally, if something changes and we end up having more food than anticipated for April 8, we will contact you.

Again, we are sorry that we are unable to take care of everyone this week and we appreciate your understanding.

Stay safe and well,

Megan Schaper

Food Service Director

Gas Stations offering discount to Healthcare Workers:

BP and Amoco announced that they will be offering 50 cents off per gallon of gas to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital workers on their next fill up.https://t.co/3qm73YTewk — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 6, 2020

Sheetz locations serving meal kits to children: