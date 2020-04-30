LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES 4/30

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 95 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here's what we know is going on today.

Update from Mayor Filippelli:

Additional Cases at Centre County Correctional Facility:

The Centre County Correctional Facility reported four more inmate cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday night https://t.co/epADGvqYDh — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 30, 2020

Penn State to Announce Fall Semester Plans by June:

Penn State will announce plans for the fall semester by mid-June https://t.co/1egnbFlHJK — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 29, 2020

Bellefonte Food Drives:

Hunters Warehouse in Bellefonte is hosting a food drive on Friday in addition to the Bellefonte YMCA's food drive from 12 pm-1 pm. The warehouse is also offering home delivery. https://t.co/NXegGhHYt2 — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 30, 2020

Centre County Food Trucks Continue Business:

There's a growing Facebook group for tracking where each truck is located, and what's on the menu. (Story by @TheHollyRiddle) https://t.co/Q2ncF6jZ2R — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 30, 2020

Bellefonte YMCA Food Distribution:

The Bellefonte Family YMCA in Centre County has partnered with local officials to continue hosting its food distribution events every week.https://t.co/FnyW6w6Fv4 — 6 News (@WJACTV) April 29, 2020

Schools May Not Reopen in the Fall: