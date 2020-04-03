Local Coronavirus Updates 4/3

At this time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 32 cases in Centre County. (More details HERE)

Here’s what we know is going on today. Keep checking back here throughout the day for more updates as they come in!

#AllInThisTogether #SaveYourTown

Starting today we’re asking all Pennsylvanians to wear cloth masks when leaving their homes. Although they're not foolproof, this is just another way to help prevent the transfer of #COVID19. For mask guidelines and information, visit https://t.co/vruI34s7cH. pic.twitter.com/VxkoLH1vRH — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 3, 2020

My mask protects you, your mask protects me. Homemade masks protect everyone else from droplets created by the wearer. It's important that as many people as possible wear masks when leaving home. You DON'T need a surgical mask or N95—save those for front line responders. pic.twitter.com/NznRa9FSsG — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 3, 2020

Megabus is suspending service in Pennsylvania, including routes to and from State College https://t.co/LDwi61vfRT — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) April 2, 2020

Penn State Health opened a State College location where community members can donate supplies to help fight coronavirus, Mount Nittany Health established a fund to help support its response to COVID-19, and more. https://t.co/sH2Ghb1vy6 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) April 2, 2020

Select @Sheetz locations are serving a free meal — including a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink — to children each day in response to #COVID-19. 🥪 #PAProudhttps://t.co/0bx9Fp7h3t — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) April 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/PennsylvaniaGov/status/1245682390472642561[/vc_column_text]

[/vc_column][/vc_row]